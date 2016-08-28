Crockett Gillmore Feels For Benjamin Watson, But Isn't Sweating The Loss





Saturday night's 30-9 victory over the Detroit Lions came with a cost, as starting tight end Benjamin Watson tore his Achilles on the first play of the game.

Suddenly, the "best [tight end] group in the NFL," according to Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore, isn't looking as robust.

But don't expect Gillmore to release a retraction.

"We were here before he was, so I don't know what added pressure there would be," Gillmore said Saturday night. "We've done this before. ... We're not sweating. We'll make it work."

Without Watson, the Ravens were down to Gillmore, Darren Waller, Nick Boyle and Dan Brown as their tight ends against Detroit.

Dennis Pitta (finger) and Maxx Williams (undisclosed) are still sidelined. Pitta's recovery from a fracture in his finger suffered in a training camp scuffle has taken longer than expected. Waller and Boyle won't be available for the first four and 10 games of the regular season, respectively, because of suspensions.

"They'll take care of their stuff; they always do," Gillmore said of Pitta and Williams' injuries. "I'm not in any rush, I'm not freaking out, I'm not sweating bullets."

Coming off a career year in which he caught 74 passes for 825 yards and six touchdowns, Watson was signed this offseason to add more of a vertical receiving threat down the middle of the field, among other reasons.

Though he had yet to catch a pass in the preseason, Watson was building good chemistry with quarterback Joe Flacco in practice.

"He's been a great teammate, and I think was really developing into a weapon for us. I was really excited about getting to play with him this year," Flacco said. "That's going to be really tough on us."

Gillmore pointed to fullback Kyle Jusczcyk and the Ravens' abundance of talent at wide receiver as two factors to help offset the loss, especially if the other tight ends aren't back soon.

Once Pitta is back on the field, he should once again bring a vertical pass-catching threat to Baltimore's offense. Williams has developed into a reliable chain-mover and last year's starter, Gillmore, is a wrecking ball.