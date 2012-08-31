Cut Day Rumor Mill

Aug 31, 2012 at 03:11 AM
RumorMill2012_news.jpg


While final 53-man rosters don't have to be submitted to the league until 9 p.m., reports of cuts will surface throughout Friday.

We'll keep you up to date with all the rumors before the final announcement is made:

@RavensInsider, 6:23 p.m.
Ravens expected to carry seven cornerbacks on 53-man roster, per a source.

@BaltimoreLuke, 2:56 p.m.
Rookie running back Bobby Rainey tells WNST.net he has made the 53-man roster.

@RavensInsider, 2:19 p.m.
Ravens rookie linebacker Nigel Carr is being released, according to a league source.

@RavensInsider, 2:12 p.m.
Ravens have cut undrafted rookie tight end Bruce Figgins, according to a league source

@RavensInsider, 12:13 p.m.Ravens cutting Anthony Allen, per a league source

@RavensInsider, 11:38 a.m.Linebacker Chavis Williams is being cut by the Ravens and will likely go to the practice squad, according to a league source. ... That roster move likely bodes well for Sergio Kindle's roster status.

@RavensInsider, 11:24 a.m.Ravens cut defensive lineman Nicholas Jean-Baptiste, according to a league source

@RavensInsider, 11:15 a.m.Ravens cut rookie nose guard Ishmaa'ily Kitchen, according to a league source. Expected to join practice squad.

@RavensInsider, 11:06 a.m.Jack Cornell was released today by the Ravens, according to a league source. Likely a practice squad candidate if he clears waivers

@RavensInsider, 10:55 a.m.Ravens rookie safety Omar Brown has been released, according to a league source.

@RavensInsider, 10:43 a.m.Ravens veteran safety Sean Considine (concussion) is expected to be ready for the first game. Has made a sound recovery, per league source.

**@RavensInsider, 10:27 a.m.**
Not a surprise, but offensive lineman Ramon Harewood is expected to make the Ravens' active roster. He started at guard last night.

@JasonButtCBS, 10:07 a.m.Bryan Hall makes 53-man roster in Baltimore

@RavensInsider, 10:06 a.m.Ravens are expected to waive-injured tight end Matt Balasavage, per an NFL source. He's got a high-ankle sprain.

@ProFootballTalk, 10:05 a.m.The Ravens have placed sixth-round rookie WR Tommy Streeter on IR, per league source.

@RavensInsider, 9:27 a.m.
Ravens are expected to retain offensive lineman Tony Wragge

@RavensInsider, 9:23 a.m.
Ravens are cutting offensive lineman Cordaro Howard today, according to a league source.

