D.J. Fluker Cut His Body Fat in Half, Now Looks to Win a Starting Job

“Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.” I am built better at 29 than I was at 21. This off season I chose a different fitness path to become leaner, stronger, faster and smarter in my 8th year than in my rookie year. My workouts were from 5 hours up to 8 hours a day. My food changed dramatically, 8 meals a day balanced and customized to make me a beast inside and out and get me to 22% body fat. I started in March at 40% body fat. It was a tough adjustment but the end results put me in the best body and mindset I have ever had. The journey is the most fun and makes the destination worth it.