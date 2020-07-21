Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 12:00 PM

D.J. Fluker Sheds Major Weight: 'Proof Is in the Salad'

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072120-Fluker
@djthewarrior76/@djthewarrior76
G D.J. Fluker

The Ravens' biggest loss this offseason was the retirement of Marshal Yanda. However, the weight loss of Yanda's potential replacement, D.J. Fluker, might tip the scales in the other direction.

Fluker has been on an aggressive training regimen this offseason as he looks to shed weight, and as he posted on Instagram Monday, "proof is in the salad, not the pudding."

Fluker did not share his current weight, but said he went from a 4XL to a 2XL T-shirt.

"No days off even when I'm on the road in Yonkers, NY," Fluker wrote. "This morning was 15x80 yard incline hill sprints in 95 degrees with humidity and 10x60 yard side shuffles with hot steps."

Fluker is currently listed at 342 pounds on the team's roster, but he could get below that before the season starts.

In an appearance on "The Lounge" podcast on May 29, Fluker said, "If I can get down to 330, I'm a whole different breed of animal there. But 345, I'm good."

"Oh man, I've been busting my tail. This summer, I've got to get it. I don't work this hard just to look this good."

Fluker is one of several candidates to replace Yanda this season, as he'll compete with Ben Powers, a fourth-round pick from last year, rookies Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson and perhaps more.

Fluker has a major leg up in experience with 88 career starts under his belt with the San Diego Chargers, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks. If he can get into the top shape of his career, the former first-round pick could be in for his best NFL season yet.

"I'm very anxious to see him play when he comes in and see how he fits into what we're doing offensively," Head Coach John Harbaugh said in June. "He'll be competing in there with the other guys. It'll be interesting to see how he does. I expect him to do well."

