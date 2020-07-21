D.J. Fluker Sheds Major Weight: 'Proof Is in the Salad'

"No days off even when I'm on the road in Yonkers, NY," Fluker wrote. "This morning was 15x80 yard incline hill sprints in 95 degrees with humidity and 10x60 yard side shuffles with hot steps."

Fluker is currently listed at 342 pounds on the team's roster, but he could get below that before the season starts.

In an appearance on "The Lounge" podcast on May 29, Fluker said, "If I can get down to 330, I'm a whole different breed of animal there. But 345, I'm good."

"Oh man, I've been busting my tail. This summer, I've got to get it. I don't work this hard just to look this good."

Fluker is one of several candidates to replace Yanda this season, as he'll compete with Ben Powers, a fourth-round pick from last year, rookies Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson and perhaps more.

Fluker has a major leg up in experience with 88 career starts under his belt with the San Diego Chargers, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks. If he can get into the top shape of his career, the former first-round pick could be in for his best NFL season yet.