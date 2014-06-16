Dallas Clark Announcing His Retirement

Jun 16, 2014 at 10:05 AM

Former Ravens tight end Dallas Clark will call it quits after 11 seasons.

The longtime Indianapolis Colt will announce his retirement in a press conference with the Colts on Wednesday, the team announced.

While Clark will go out as a Colt, he spent his final year with the Ravens in 2013.

He signed a one-year contract with the Ravens on Aug. 11 after Dennis Pitta went down with a hip injury in training camp.

In a reserve role, Clark had a solid season. He caught 31 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns. Clark ranked fifth on the team in receptions, fourth in receiving yards and third in touchdowns.

For his career, Clark finished with 505 receptions for 5,665 yards and 53 touchdowns in 143 games played (118 starts).

Among tight ends, he tied for sixth in NFL history in receiving touchdowns, tied for eighth in receptions and 15th in receiving yards. His 64 receptions for 847 yards in the postseason are NFL records for a tight end.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

