Dalvin Cook Wants to Show the World 'I'm Still Here'

Mike Macdonald Appreciates John Harbaugh's Guidance During Coaching Carousel

As he reportedly draws interest from teams looking for a new head coach, Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said he appreciates having Head Coach John Harbaugh as a mentor.

Macdonald has reportedly been requested to interview for head coaching positions with the Panthers, Commanders and Titans. Macdonald and Harbaugh discussed the NFL interview process during their flight to Houston on Monday to watch Michigan win the College Football National Championship.

"We had a great conversation on the plane, just very thankful about his support that he's given to me and probably the other coaches as well," Harbaugh said. "He's been awesome."

Macdonald confirmed that he's already had Zoom conversations with teams at night after his daily work is finished.

"This is the first time I'm going through it," Macdonald said. "Our focus right now with our guys is trying to improve and really stay sharp and ramp up and make sure we're on our A game next weekend.

"When we're here, that's what we're focused on. Fortunately, I can compartmentalize and work on the zooms and things that happen at night."

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken has reportedly been requested to interview with the Panthers and Chargers for their head coaching vacancies.