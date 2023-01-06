Ravens Make $10,003 Donation to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

The Ravens have made a $10,003 donation to the Chasing M's foundation charitable foundation in support of Damar Hamlin.
Hamlin created The Chasing M's Foundation to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more. It was initially established to support a toy drive for Hamlin's community, but since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, contributions had soared to more than $7.5 million as of Thursday night.
Ravens safety Geno Stone, who has known Hamlin since they competed against each other in youth football, is happy to see Hamlin's story inspire so much good will, which has brought the NFL fraternity together.
"I'm just praying for my man as much as possible," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. "Damar seems like a really good kid. People I know who know him have said nothing but good things about him."