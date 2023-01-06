Ravens Make $10,003 Donation to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Hamlin created The Chasing M's Foundation to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more. It was initially established to support a toy drive for Hamlin's community, but since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, contributions had soared to more than $7.5 million as of Thursday night.

Ravens safety Geno Stone, who has known Hamlin since they competed against each other in youth football, is happy to see Hamlin's story inspire so much good will, which has brought the NFL fraternity together.