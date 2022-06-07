Cornerback Damarion Williams Signs Rookie Contract

Jun 07, 2022 at 10:27 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

060722-Williams
Baltimore Ravens/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Damarion Williams signs rookie contract.

Fourth-round cornerback Damarion Williams signed his rookie contract Tuesday, becoming the fifth Ravens draft pick to ink his deal.

Williams' versatility in college was a trait that impressed the Ravens prior to the draft. He played everywhere in the secondary at Houston and will compete for playing time as a corner who can play both outside and in the slot.

Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz compared Williams' versatility to Brandon Stephens, who played both corner and safety as a rookie in 2021.

"I think with both Brandon and Damarion, they are both able, and they're very smart," Hortiz said. "I think it just allows you to do so many different things and be creative. You can put three safeties on the field but play one of them as a nickel, and you're in your nickel defense. You can put four safeties on the field and be in a dime defense and have confidence that two of them can cover."

Listed at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Williams plays bigger than his size and is a solid run defender in addition to his ability in pass coverage. The Ravens drafted two corners in the fourth round, Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis of Alabama, and will look for both to add depth behind to the cornerback to rotation led by Pro Bowlers Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, and recently signed veteran Kyle Fuller.

Five of Baltimore's 11 draft picks have signed their rookie deals – Williams, first-round center Tyler Linderbaum, third-round defensive tackle Travis Jones, fourth-round tight end Isaiah Likely and sixth-round running back Tyler Badie.

Related Content

news

Greg Roman Wants to Get Running Backs More Targets

The Ravens have personnel that should allow them to utilize their running backs more in the passing game.

news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Has Beef With 'Madden'

Marlon Humphrey joked that he's going to sue EA Sports after they showed Browns running back Nick Chubb trucking him in the trailer.

news

Late for Work 6/7: Chris Simms: 'Lamar Jackson Is Still the Most Electrifying Quarterback in the NFL'

Odafe Oweh says David Ojabo is 'a freak athletic guy.' Why haven't more of the Ravens' picks signed yet? Marlon Humphrey makes the elite tier in Pro Football Focus' outside cornerback rankings.

news

Fourth-Round Pick Isaiah Likely Signs Rookie Contract

Isaiah Likely, one of two tight ends the Ravens drafted in the fourth round, has signed his rookie deal.

news

Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Runs With Third-Stringers at Steelers OTA's

Browns re-sign running back D'Ernest Johnson on a one-year deal. Ja'Marr Chase expects to put up better numbers in Year 2.

news

Late for Work 6/6: How Lamar Jackson Can Return to MVP Form

Patrick Ricard's role could expand in 2022. Rashod Bateman is primed for a sophomore leap.

news

50 Words or Less: Players Standing Out at Ravens OTAs

Look out for some second-year players to take a leap in 2022 for the Ravens.

news

Mike Macdonald: Ravens' Secondary Versatility Is a 'Huge Advantage'

The Ravens' secondary has undergone a major makeover, adding speed and versatility that will allow them to show multiple looks.

news

Late for Work 6/3: J.K. Dobbins Is a Comeback Player of the Year Pick

The Ravens' offensive weapons are ranked in the lowest of seven tiers. Kyle Hamilton is projected to finish first in tackles, second in interceptions among rookies. Jaylon Ferguson and Daelin Hayes have the potential to bolster the pass rush.

news

First-Round Pick Tyler Linderbaum Signs His Rookie Contract

The Ravens' rookie center Tyler Linderbaum is the third 2022 draft pick to ink his deal. Top pick Kyle Hamilton has not yet signed.

news

James Proche: Ravens Wide Receivers Want to 'Quiet the Noise'

After the trade of Marquise Brown, James Proche and good friend Devin Duvernay will have many more opportunities – so long as they hold off a veteran signing.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Advertising