Late for Work: Dan Orlovsky Pushes Back on Criticism of Lamar Jackson By Stephen A, Smith, Shannon Sharpe

There's no question Jackson didn't play particularly well against the Browns this past Sunday. He threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter that cut the Ravens lead to one point.

That said, Sharpe's insinuation that the Ravens have been winning in spite of Jackson is absurd. And speaking of absurd, Sharpe compared Jackson to New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

"Do you realize that Lamar Jackson has thrown as many touchdowns (10) as Mac Jones?" Sharpe said. "Lamar Jackson has fumbled the ball 10 times, he's lost five. Do you realize Lamar Jackson has as many turnovers as touchdown passes?"

Sharpe's stats are kind of accurate (a fumble not lost is not a turnover), but his argument is flawed.

With Jackson orchestrating the offense, the Ravens have scored 20-plus points in four straight games. Even though Jackson has only thrown 10 touchdown passes, Sharpe is ignoring the role that Jackson has played in putting his teammates in position to score touchdowns.

Orlovsky had heard enough.

"We can't constantly do this stuff," he said.

In response to Sharpe's point about turnovers, Orlovsky said: "I don't look at turnovers as just a black and white thing, Shannon. I look at those interceptions [against the Browns] and I say one's bad. The fumbles, I think four or five were in that torrential downpour in both the Pittsburgh and the Colts game. So for me it's always about context. I don't have massive turnover concerns about Lamar Jackson.

"Here's my pushback: Do we have them about Joe Burrow because of what Joe did [Sunday] – two of the most uncharacteristic turnovers that Joe has had in his NFL career?"

When Orlovksy posed the Burrow question, this was the response from Sharpe.

