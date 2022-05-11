Daniel Faalele Is Eager to Prove He's Not a Project

The Ravens already signed veteran Morgan Moses this offseason. As long as Ronnie Stanley is ready to go at left tackle by season's start, Moses will be locking down the right side. That means Faalele likely won't be called on to be a starter during his rookie year.

"He's going to play this year, there's no doubt about it," Harbaugh said at the end of rookie minicamp. "The guy is big. He can move. He has good feet. I was just watching the tape just now. He's moving his feet really well. And yet, he has so much to learn. He has to go to work every day to get better, but I anticipate him playing football for us this year."