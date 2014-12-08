Danny Gorrer Done For The Year, Torrey Smith Has Knee Sprain

Dec 08, 2014 at 09:12 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

08_InjuryUpdate_news.jpg


Another member of the Ravens defensive backfield has suffered a season-ending injury.

Cornerback Danny Gorrer will require surgery after tearing knee ligaments in Sunday's win over the Dolphins, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Monday afternoon.

"We feel for Danny," Harbaugh said. "Danny came in here and just did a heck of a job. Your heart goes out to him. He's playing better and better every week. He's playing as a starter, and he's playing really well."

Gorrer is the fourth cornerback the Ravens have lost this year, as Jimmy Smith went down with a Lisfranc injury in Week 8, Tramain Jacobs suffered a thigh injury last week and Aaron Ross tore his Achilles in training camp. Cornerback Asa Jackson also missed seven games with a toe injury, and Lardarius Webb missed four games with a back injury.

With Gorrer out for the year, the Ravens' plan to give cornerback Rashaan Melvin more playing time. Melvin was signed Nov. 8, but he has yet to be active on gameday. Starting cornerback Anthony Levine also had to leave Sunday's game early because of a concussion, and the Ravens hope he is able to return soon.

"He is in the concussion protocol, so we'll see how he does," Harbaugh said. "We'll keep our fingers crossed, but that's unpredictable."

In addition to the Gorrer injury, wide receiver Torrey Smith was also hindered by a knee problem Sunday. He was active for the game, but played just 15 snaps. The good news for the Ravens was that Smith didn't tear anything in the knee.

"He has a sprain," Harbaugh said. "We'll just have to monitor that day-to-day and see if he makes it to the game. He made it to the last game and didn't damage it any further. He just wasn't able to be at 100 percent. We all appreciated him gutting it out and giving us what he had. It showed a lot of toughness there in that situation."

In terms of the other injuries, tight end Crockett Gillmore missed Sunday's game with a back problem, but he could return as early as this week.

"It's just muscular, which is really good news for us," Harbaugh said. "We'll try to work him back in and hopefully he'll be there for us to practice this week and/or play in the game. He'll play in the game if he is ready to go."

Running back Justin Forsett also came into the weekend battling a knee injury, but played the entire game and didn't suffer any setbacks. Backup running back Lorenzo Taliaferro, however, did suffer an injury to his foot/ankle area and will be day-to-day, Harbaugh said.

