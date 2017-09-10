Danny Woodhead Leaves Ravens Opener With Hamstring Injury

It's the same hamstring that sidelined Woodhead during the preseason, but a different area, reported CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins.

Woodhead caught three passes for 33 yards and ran once for 4 yards on the Ravens' opening drive. All three of his catches resulted in first downs, including a one-handed snag for 8 yards.

"You can see what he's capable of doing," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "Danny's been struggling with that hammy. I don't know what this one is, but it will definitely hurt us."

Flacco pointed to the team's wide receivers, and specifically shifty slot target Michael Campanaro, as a player who will need to step up and make some plays.

Woodhead tweaked his hamstring when coming out of a break on a route near the end zone. He immediately grabbed the back of his left leg as Joe Flacco's third-down pass fluttered incomplete. Woodhead motioned for a trainer as soon as he went down.

With a stiff left leg, Woodhead limped to the sideline and was soon taken to the locker room on the back of a cart.

In his final year as a San Diego Charger, Woodhead missed nearly all last season with a torn ACL. He's expected to be a major receiving weapon in Baltimore, especially after season-ending injuries to running back Kenneth Dixon and tight end Dennis Pitta.