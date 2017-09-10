Danny Woodhead Leaves Ravens Opener With Hamstring Injury

Just when running back Danny Woodhead was starting to show how valuable he'll be this season, he was cut down by an injury.
Woodhead suffered a hamstring injury to his left leg at the end of the Ravens' opening offensive drive and did not return to Sunday's game in Cincinnati.
It's the same hamstring that sidelined Woodhead during the preseason, but a different area, reported CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins.
Woodhead caught three passes for 33 yards and ran once for 4 yards on the Ravens' opening drive. All three of his catches resulted in first downs, including a one-handed snag for 8 yards.
"You can see what he's capable of doing," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "Danny's been struggling with that hammy. I don't know what this one is, but it will definitely hurt us."
Flacco pointed to the team's wide receivers, and specifically shifty slot target Michael Campanaro, as a player who will need to step up and make some plays.
Woodhead tweaked his hamstring when coming out of a break on a route near the end zone. He immediately grabbed the back of his left leg as Joe Flacco's third-down pass fluttered incomplete. Woodhead motioned for a trainer as soon as he went down.
With a stiff left leg, Woodhead limped to the sideline and was soon taken to the locker room on the back of a cart.
In his final year as a San Diego Charger, Woodhead missed nearly all last season with a torn ACL. He's expected to be a major receiving weapon in Baltimore, especially after season-ending injuries to running back Kenneth Dixon and tight end Dennis Pitta.
Without Woodhead, the Ravens had just two running backs Sunday: Terrance West and Javorius Allen.