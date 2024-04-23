Make the Case: EDGE Darius Robinson

What the Scouting Pundits Are Saying

"Robinson is a big, long and versatile defensive lineman. He lined up all over the Tigers' defensive front. As a pass rusher, he wins on the edge primarily with a violent push/pull move. He will flash some other means to get home, including a club/rip maneuver or a pop/separate/close move. He doesn't have a dynamic first step, but his raw power showed up in every game I studied. As an inside rusher, he loves to use a swooping arm-over move, but he needs to improve his pad level. He plays too high at times and gets stuck. Against the run, he dominates. He sets a physical edge and can shed blockers to get in on tackles. His evaluation is similar to Arik Armstead's coming out of college. He can do a lot of things well, and teams will have different visions for how to best use his abilities." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network