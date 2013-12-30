Daryl Smith, Corey Graham, James Ihedigbo Want To Return





He could be* *in line to get a big payday somewhere considering his age and that his stock is still rising.

Smith was seen by some in the Baltimore media as the team's most valuable player this year. The 31-year-old veteran was signed to help fill in for Ray Lewis, and exceeded expectations. He led the team in tackles (123) and was second in passes defensed (19).

"Most definitely [I want to return]," Smith said. "I love it here and would love to be back. We'll see how it goes, though."

Smith was asked whether he has had conversations with the front office about staying.

"I think they want me back, but we'll see," Smith said. "Only time will tell. I know they've got a lot of stuff to do this year, and a lot of guys* *[whose contracts have ended]. So, we'll see."

Ihedigbo has been in Baltimore for two years, and emerged as the team's starting strong safety this season. He started all 16 games, made 101 tackles, and had 11 passes defensed and three interceptions. Ihedigbo was a definite leader in the locker room and on the field for the defense.

Ihedigbo said the free agency process is out of his hands, and he'll let his agent handle that. But he feels like he proved he can remain a starter.

"That was a goal personally going into the season is to prove that I'm a Pro Bowl-caliber player," he said. "With the support of my teammates, I definitely believe I made that impact."

After finishing last year as a starter, Graham took on the No. 3 role in 2013. He still made a big impact and was on the field often. Graham had 74 tackles and a team-high four interceptions.

Graham went from a Pro Bowl special teams player to a legitimate starting cornerback during his two season in Baltimore. He has been one of the team's top playmakers at his position.

"Yes, I would like to be here," Graham said. "When you win a Super Bowl somewhere, you get the opportunity to play somewhere, and things start to go well for you, you want to be in the place where they gave you opportunities. It's a good organization; they gave me a chance to play."

As is the case with many players, the end of the season brings sudden uncertainty.