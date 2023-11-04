Presented by

Daryl Worley Activated to 53-Man Roster

Nov 04, 2023 at 04:14 PM
Worley
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DB Daryl Worley

The Ravens made two roster moves Saturday prior to their Week 9 game against the Seahawks.

Safety Daryl Worley was activated to the 53-man roster after missing four games on injured reserve, while veteran cornerback Kevon Seymour was elevated from the practice squad.

Worley suffered a shoulder injury Week 4 against the Browns, but the 28-year-old veteran was a full participant in practice all week after returning on Wednesday and will be available for added depth in the secondary.

Starting safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) is questionable and was a limited participant in practice all week after missing the last two games. Worley is a regular on special teams and saw extensive action in Week 3, playing a career-high 102 snaps (76 defense, 26 special teams) against the Colts when Williams and Marlon Humphrey were sidelined.

Seymour has been a consistent contributor on special teams in seven games this season and has also played 13 defensive snaps.

