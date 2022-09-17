Ravens Sign Daryl Worley to 53-Man Roster, Call Up Wide Receiver

In need of more cornerback depth, the Ravens signed veteran Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster Saturday.

Worley was on the team's practice squad. He is active and playing in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens lost cornerback Kyle Fuller to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 and have other injuries in their secondary heading into Week 2. Brandon Stephens (quad) missed practice time and was ruled out Sunday.

Worley is in his seventh NFL season. He played in one game with the Ravens last season, in Cincinnati. Worley was signed midway through training camp and had an interception days later in the preseason opener.