David Ojabo Is Active for NFL Debut vs. Browns

David Ojabo's long wait is over.

Baltimore's second-round pick is active Week 15 against the Browns for the first time this season.

The outside linebacker from Michigan suffered a torn Achilles at his Pro Day in March and began the season on injured reserve. He was activated Nov. 1 and has been a full participant in practice for weeks, but the Cleveland game will be Ojabo's first opportunity to make an impact on game day.

Ojabo was an All-American playing under Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald at Michigan last season, finishing with 11 sacks and 35 tackles while displaying a variety of pass rush moves. He will join the outside linebacker rotation and could be used as a situational pass rusher.

Other than starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), who will miss his second straight game after being ruled out Thursday, the Ravens have a relatively healthy lineup against the Browns. Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the second straight week, backed up by Anthony Brown, who was elevated from the practice squad Friday.

The offensive line is at full strength with Kevin Zeitler (knee) and Morgan Moses (knee) both active after being full participants in Thursday's practice. After missing his first game in eight years in Week 14, Zeitler tested his knee during pre-game warmups and appeared to be moving without discomfort.

Veteran running back Kenyan Drake is inactive for the first time since Week 3, as the Ravens will go with a running back rotation of J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Dobbins is coming off a 120-yard rushing performance against the Steelers in Week 14.

In addition to Jackson and Drake, cornerback Pepe Williams, inside linebacker Josh Bynes, guard Ben Cleveland and tight end Charlie Kolar are inactive for Baltimore.