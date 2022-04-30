Ravens Doctors Expect David Ojabo to Play in Rookie Season

Apr 30, 2022 at 12:36 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

David Ojabo Injury Update
Carlos Osorio/AP Photo
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Ravens are not expecting a redshirt season from second round outside linebacker David Ojabo.

Ojabo tore his Achilles at his Michigan pro day on March 19. For that reason, the surefire first-round pick fell into the second round, where the Ravens stopped his fall.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he expects, at some point this season, the talented pass rusher will suit up.

"We rely on our doctors and trainers," DeCosta said. "They haven't seen him since the re-checks and all those things in Indy, but they're optimistic that at some point this year he'll have a chance to play."

The Ravens also have outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who led the team in sacks last season, returning from a torn Achilles suffered in the season finale. Bowser is back at the Under Armour Performance Center walking without a limp.

Baltimore has also seen other players return from serious Achilles injuries and be just fine after their return, including Terrell Suggs, Steve Smith Sr., Benjamin Watson, Jimmy Smith and more. DeCosta referenced that Suggs tore his Achilles in May and came back in late October for the 2012 Super Bowl run.

That familiarity with the comeback likely gave Baltimore more comfort in selecting Ojabo. DeCosta said the Ravens don't often draft players coming back from such major injuries.

"We've had multiple guys that have done it and come back with very, very predictable results," DeCosta said. "For us, there might be a delay, but we think he'll come back with a vengeance and play outstanding football."

