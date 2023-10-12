David Ojabo Hopes to Return This Season From Injury

David Ojabo (ankle/knee) hopes to play again this season and is rehabbing diligently to come back from injured reserve.

Ojabo, who was placed on IR on Oct. 1, has missed the last two games and must miss a minimum of four games. However, when asked if he had to decide whether to have surgery, Ojabo said he would continue to rehab and hopes to return this season.

"Working really hard to be out there, through God's grace I'll be out there soon," Ojabo said. "No timetable right now. Just rehabbing, taking it day by day."

While his injury will prevent Ojabo from playing against the Titans on Sunday, the London trip is like a homecoming for the second-year outside linebacker. Ojabo was born in Nigeria but lived in Scotland for eight years (ages 7-15) with his family before moving to the United States to pursue education and athletics. His parents, brother and sister have joined him in London for the week and he will have other friends and family in attendance at Sunday's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I have a lot of people coming, I can't put a number on it," Ojabo said. "It's a special event you don't get too often, that I'm so close to home and my people can come."

Ojabo missed almost all of his rookie season after suffering an Achilles injury at his Pro Day and had hoped to remain healthy in his sophomore campaign. Having his family around for support this week has lifted his spirits.

"It's critical. Family's the most important thing in this life," Ojabo said. "To be able to tune out the outside noise and know what's really important.