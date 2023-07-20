Training Camp Competition: Outside Linebacker

OLB Tyus Bowser

In the Hunt

  • Tyus Bowser
  • Odafe Oweh
  • David Ojabo
  • Jeremiah Moon
  • Tavius Robinson (rookie)
  • Malik Hamm (undrafted rookie)
  • Kelle Sanders (undrafted rookie)

Projected Starters

The Ravens will have three "starters" at the two outside linebacker spots. The load will be shared between Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, and David Ojabo with each filling different roles. Oweh projects to be the primary Rush linebacker, while Bowser and Ojabo are the Sam linebackers.

Bowser is looking to have a rebound season after he was limited to nine games returning from an Achilles injury. Bowser went from 7.0 sacks in 2021 to 2.0 last year. He's still the team's best outside linebacker in coverage, and his versatility is his greatest attribute. Oweh is also looking for a resurgent third season after his production dipped last season. Ojabo hardly played during his rookie year but was arguably the team's standout from summer practices so far.

The Ravens could still add another veteran linebacker. Last year's sack leader, Justin Houston, is still available. If Baltimore doesn't bolster this group, Bowser, Oweh and Ojabo will carry a heavy load.

Best Battle

There isn't great competition within this group. Moreso, it's a battle between Ojabo and Oweh to reach their immense potential. Oweh was a 2021 first-round pick and Ojabo was a 2022 first-round talent. The Ravens' pass rush largely rests on their shoulders to maximize their ability. They have been hard at work this offseason training together, and their strong summer needs to continue during training camp.

Under the Radar

While Robinson is a fourth-round pick, he could still make a quick impact as a sub rusher. He has the athleticism, work ethic, smarts, and high motor. Considering his college experience playing standing up and with his hand in the dirt, he could be used in a versatile role. Other Day 3 Ravens rookie outside linebackers have shined. In 2011, Pernell McPhee posted 6.0 sacks. In 2015, Za'Darius Smith logged 5.5 sacks. In 2016, Matthew Judon had 4.0 sacks. Robinson will look to be the next.

