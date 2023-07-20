Training Camp Competition: Outside Linebacker

In the Hunt

Projected Starters

The Ravens will have three "starters" at the two outside linebacker spots. The load will be shared between Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, and David Ojabo with each filling different roles. Oweh projects to be the primary Rush linebacker, while Bowser and Ojabo are the Sam linebackers.

Bowser is looking to have a rebound season after he was limited to nine games returning from an Achilles injury. Bowser went from 7.0 sacks in 2021 to 2.0 last year. He's still the team's best outside linebacker in coverage, and his versatility is his greatest attribute. Oweh is also looking for a resurgent third season after his production dipped last season. Ojabo hardly played during his rookie year but was arguably the team's standout from summer practices so far.