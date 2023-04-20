Late for Work 4/20: What Progress in Year 2 Would Mean for David Ojabo, Travis Jones, Isaiah Likely

What Progress in Year 2 Would Mean for David Ojabo, Travis Jones, Isaiah Likely

Led by first-round picks Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum, the Ravens got significant contributions from their 2022 draft class last season.

Hamilton (No. 14 overall) was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded safety, and center Linderbaum (No. 25 overall) was ranked No. 1 in overall block rate. Other members of the class showed potential and will be counted on to make more of an impact this season.

Press Box’s Bo Smolka looked at what progress in Year 2 would mean for each player. Here's a look at what he said about three players who arguably have the biggest upside:

OLB David Ojabo (second round, No. 45 overall)

"The Ravens knew they were playing the long game with Ojabo, drafting him roughly five weeks after he suffered a torn Achilles in his Pro Day workout at Michigan. Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald coached Ojabo at Michigan and was thrilled to land his former player, considered a potential top-15 talent before the injury. Ojabo never made the impact that he or the Ravens had hoped as a rookie, appearing in just two late-season games and totaling one tackle, a sack in the regular-season finale at Cincinnati.

Year 2 progress would mean: "He flashes that first-round potential and becomes a major presence with at least a half-dozen sacks. The Ravens need an infusion of young talent on the edge with veterans Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul no longer around."

DT Travis Jones (third round, No. 76 overall)

"With Michael Pierce landing on injured reserve early in the season, Jones quickly worked into the rotation in the middle of the Ravens' defense, and the 6-foot-4, 334-pounder from Connecticut finished with 24 tackles and one sack in 15 games. The Ravens had been impressed by Jones' strength and workload at UConn, and he played roughly 35 percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps despite playing behind Broderick Washington and Justin Madubuike. The Ravens have lost veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, but the heart of the defense returns in the trenches, with Madubuike and Washington both entering contract years.

Year 2 progress would mean: "He continues to be a regular contributor with at least 30 tackles and gives the Ravens more peace of mind knowing they probably won't retain both Madubuike and Washington as pending free agents."

TE Isaiah Likely (fourth round, No. 139 overall)

"Likely was the breakout star of training camp for the Ravens, but once the season began, success didn't come as easily, as Likely totaled seven catches in the first five games. Still, Likely's 6-foot-4, 241-pound frame made him an appealing target, and he showed good field sense and the ability to get open. Predictably, two of Likely's biggest games came when All-Pro Mark Andrews was sitting out, and Likely finished the season with 36 catches for 373 yards and three touchdowns.