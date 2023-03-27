John Harbaugh Gives Update on Rashod Bateman's Injury

Mar 27, 2023 at 02:34 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110322-Bateman
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman is recovering well from foot surgery and will be running soon, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Speaking at the NFL League Meetings in Phoenix, Harbaugh said he was encouraged by Bateman's progress following a recent conversation with the third-year wide receiver. Bateman played in just six games last season before undergoing season-ending Lisfranc foot surgery.

"He's healthy," Harbaugh said. "He's going to be running in three weeks. He's going to be ready to roll stronger than ever, healthier than ever. Rashod's going to have a great season. I'm a big believer in Rashod Bateman. He's going to come back ready to roll."

Harbaugh said he spoke with Bateman about a number of issues, including a tweet that Bateman posted and about criticism aimed at Baltimore's wide receivers. The tweet was later deleted and Harbaugh said Bateman was in a terrific frame of mind, and had also spoken to General Manager Eric DeCosta since the tweet was posted.

"I had a great conversation with Rashod about that, a little bit about that and a lot about other things," Harbaugh said. "That's a private kind of conversation. He's in a great place with everything. He talked to Eric also. It's all good."

Having a healthy Bateman is an important part of the offensive scheme being developed by new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken. The Ravens also added veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor and are targeting wide receivers in this year's draft.

