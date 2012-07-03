David Reed Almost Back From Knee Injury

Jul 03, 2012 at 08:48 AM
7cb59678301544faaac43bb44d7da92d.jpg


David Reed is feeling stronger, both mentally and physically, than he ever has before.

The Ravens' third-year wide receiver and return specialist has gone through the wringer with injuries in his short NFL career.

A fractured wrist/hand ended his rookie season. A torn anterior cruciate ligament cut last season short.

Now Reed says he's 90 percent recovered from his injury, and is feeling confident that he'll have a big impact once he's back on the field, which he says will be at the start of training camp.

"It made me so much better in so many ways," Reed said. "My legs feel so much stronger. I feel faster. I feel real good, my whole body, from going hard this whole offseason. I've never worked this hard in my life. I'm feeling great."

Reed has been a constant figure at the Under Armour Performance Center throughout the offseason, and still is going through rehab and strengthening his knee as most of his other teammates get a break before training camp.

He said he's running fully and cutting. He says he has full range of motion.

"I'm pretty much pain free," he said. "I'm almost there, man."

Reed said the entire ordeal has matured him. Becoming a professional in the NFL is a different adjustment for every rookie. It's harder for some and easier for others.

The trials Reed has undergone have hardened him. So have the tears he shed after last year's injury against Cleveland when he fell to the turf just as it looked like he was going to pull away for a kickoff return for a touchdown.

"I think it matured me," Reed said. "I'm ready to become a pro, for real."

The next obstacle will be carving out a spot on the roster. The Ravens signed wide receiver and return specialist Jacoby Jones this offseason. If Jones handles kickoff duties, that takes away the main role Reed played, and excelled in, during his first two years.

The question is also about how many receivers the Ravens will carry.

There's Anquan Boldin, Torrey Smith, Tandon Doss, Jones and LaQuan Williams, who all seem primed to make the roster. Reed's chief competition may be rookies Tommy Streeter and Deonte Thompson, the latter is also practicing kickoff returns.

"My viewpoint is the coaches have a lot of weapons and they're going to have a lot of fun this year," he said. "We're going to be explosive on offense. I think we all bring something to the table. I know once I'm back, I'm going to add so much firepower to the offense. I'm going to show you."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

