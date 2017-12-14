Dean Pees Says He Should Have Shadowed Antonio Brown With Marlon Humphrey

"There are a lot of teams that match up guys on guys. Now what you have to be able to do is practice all week, line up on that guy and be able to play zone and other things other than every time he lines up on that guy, we're in man coverage. That takes a little more sometimes than what you'd think, especially when you have a young guy like Marlon."

Pees was also asked why he didn't give Carr double-coverage help over the top to try to help stop Brown's deep gains, particularly at the end of the game.

Pees explained that he had doubled Brown multiple times throughout the game, including on an earlier third-and-4 situation just like the one Brown made a play on at the end. Pees wanted to give a different look the second time, and the Steelers hadn't shown a tendency for taking a deep shot in that situation.

Thus, Carr was left matched up one-on-one and got beat off the release. Brown was too fast for Carr to catch up, and the timing between Brown and Roethlisberger on that play was perfect.

"I tried to call a coverage that's a little tighter coverage to get them to fourth-and-4 to try to end the game," Pees said. "You can be criticized for being too soft if I would have played zone and they completed one underneath for 4 yards … or you can be criticized for being too aggressive and trying to play man and trying to get up there and get them."

Overall, after giving up the most passing yards (506) in a single game in franchise history, Pees said the fault was widespread in Pittsburgh.