Dean Pees Tells Ravens He's Retiring From NFL

One in particular stuck out to Pees. It came from a player he kicked off the team at Kent State. The former player has gone on to do great things, and he thanked Pees for being the first person in his life to stand up to him, while doing so in a matter-of-fact way, because it taught him accountability.

"It's the way he respects the players," veteran linebacker Albert McClellan said. "He respects everything that we did. He demanded great effort from us, but he always respected us."

Players also respect Pees for his knowledge of the game, which would be difficult for anyone to match. He's coached at every level, from high school, every level of college to the NFL.

Pees worked for some of the greatest coaches, including Gary Pinkel, Lou Holtz, Nick Saban, Bill Belichick and Harbaugh. Harbaugh was actually one of Pees' players back when Harbaugh was a defensive back at Miami (Ohio).

That encyclopedia of experience and knowledge showed itself in Pees' versatile, disguising schemes.

"Ever since I got here, there was something different about him," rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "I've been some really successful places with Alabama and my high school, but his attention to detail is different from what I've been around."

"He studies his butt off night and day and it shows," safety Tony Jefferson added. "He's a mastermind."

For Pees, the thought of retiring began last year. He has seen other coaches around the NFL and in his life step away for health reasons, and Pees wanted to do so before his health declined.

It was hammered home by the death of good friend and former Ravens Defensive Line Coach Clarence Brooks, who passed away after a long battle with cancer in September of 2016. Brooks was planning to retire to Florida with his wife and died at 65 years old.

"That hit me hard," Pees said. "I started thinking about the rest of my life, and how many more years do any of us have? I want to spend those years quality."

Pees and his wife, Melody, have six children and 10 grandchildren. He said he missed out on a lot with his own children while working the long hours of being a football coach, and he doesn't want to do the same with his grandchildren.

But what he's looking forward to most is spending time with the person he thanked first, and that's Melody. They went on their first vacation together just three years ago, and it's time for more.

"I feel like most of the time in my 45-year football career has probably come first and everything else second," Pees said. "It's time that changes."

The Ravens will now have to find a new defensive coordinator, either from within or outside the organization. But Harbaugh knew this day would be coming at some point, and he said he has total respect for Pees' decision.

In 45 years, Pees has never been fired, and he never will be. It's one of the things he's most proud of.

"He and Melody have the best family, and we know they are looking forward to creating more special times in their lives," Harbaugh said. "All of us at the Ravens will miss Dean and his exceptional coaching."

So what will Pees do on Sundays now?