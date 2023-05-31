Mailbag: Will the Ravens Go After DeAndre Hopkins?

Brown: Flowers is a talented player with intriguing potential and a unique family story. I think he has 1,000-yard seasons in his future and that he'll have a long NFL career. And yes, I think Flowers could make the Pro Bowl at some point – something that no receiver drafted by the Ravens has ever done.

However, if Flowers makes the Pro Bowl, I don't think it will happen until he's on his second contract and has learned all the nuances of what it takes to be a top NFL receiver. The key for Flowers is to play bigger than his size in the NFL, like he did at Boston College. At 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Flowers is strong and compact with excellent leaping ability. Flowers became a star in college because he wasn't just a speed receiver. He broke tackles and outleaped taller defenders to make contested catches. Flowers doesn't look to go down after making a catch. He looks for more yards, and he doesn't shy away from making catches in traffic.