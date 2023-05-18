Cover Story: For Zay Flowers, It's Always About Family

Flowers began playing football when he was 4 years old. He would take on his older brothers wearing full football pads. They were competitive at everything inside and outside their five-bedroom house. The little brothers would team up to take on the big brothers, trying to run each other over or juke each other out. Flowers described it as "harassing each other."

"It was just meant to be that way, and it worked out perfect," he said.

Flowers wishes his mother could have watched her entire family grow up, but that wasn't meant to be.

"She actually fell over a wooden fence that was broken off from a hurricane that the park forgot to clean up," Flowers said. "She was walking backwards and talking, and hit her head."

Willie said he didn't always have words for his son after losing his mother, but that the family's closeness helped them get through it.

"Losing his mom was a rough time for all of us. Kids need their mother," Willie said. "I was really pissed at God for a while, feeling like it had to be a mistake. I stopped talking to God, but I'm glad he kept talking to me, and I came out of it."

Flowers came out of it too, following the determination of his siblings and father. Willie recalls that even when Zay was small, he would drop down and do pushups if his father asked him to.