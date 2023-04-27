Late for Work 4/27: Local Radio Host Says Ravens Trade for DeAndre Hopkins Is 'Close'; Chiefs, Bills Also Reportedly in the Running

ESPN Pundit Says Ravens Could Trade Up for Bijan Robinson If He Slides

The Ravens are known for their best-player-available draft philosophy, as evidenced by their selection of Kyle Hamilton last year when the safety fell to them at No. 14. That begs the following question: What if Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who is regarded as a top-10 talent, is still on the board as the Ravens' pick approaches?

ESPN's Dan Graziano said he wouldn't be surprised if the Ravens snatched Robinson.

"If Robinson starts to slide toward the Ravens' spot at No. 22, I'd watch them as a possibility to move up for him," Graziano wrote. "Baltimore is focused on adding playmakers in an attempt to show Lamar Jackson it's serious about bringing him back and building a better offense around him."

Running back would figure to be low on Baltimore's priority list, as J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill are all under contract. However, Robinson might be too good to pass up if he's available. If he gets to the Chargers at No. 21, they might sprint to the podium. Their top running back, Austin Ekeler, could be traded.

Part of what makes Robinson so compelling is his ability as a pass-catcher.

"When you're a guy that can be very versatile, that can do so many things for an offense whether it's catch the ball out of the backfield, line up at slot receiver, obviously 'running back' and do so many things at a high level, become mismatches for defenses, then I think that's where the value of the running back position really comes into play," Robinson said.

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said last month that he wouldn't be opposed to the Ravens taking Robinson in the first round.

"He's just a really talented player. He's versatile. He plays on all three downs," Hortiz said. "Obviously he's a great runner – athletic, explosive, fast – but he can also do things in the passing game and is a willing blocker. If you get a chance to take a great player, you've got to take him."