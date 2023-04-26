Late for Work 4/26: 'Pacman' Jones: DeAndre Hopkins Will Be Traded This Week

Best, Worst, and Most Likely First-Round Scenarios for Ravens

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec looked at how the first round could play out for the Ravens, who have the 22nd-overall pick.

Best-case scenario

"That the run on cornerbacks and wide receivers doesn't start well before they are on the clock. When pick No. 22 comes up, they'd ideally have their choice of one of the top cornerbacks or one of the top receivers, and their phone is also ringing with potential offers to move back and get more picks."

Worst-case scenario

"That they don't have any options. This isn't a particularly dynamic draft class. It's been well documented that most teams don't have anywhere close to 31 players with first-round grades. … The Ravens would never reveal that number before the draft, but few things interest [General Manager Eric] DeCosta less than being on the clock and having to overdraft a player because the team is lacking better options. It's easy to suggest Baltimore should trade back in that case, but there are no guarantees the phone is going to ring with an attractive trade offer. It often doesn't."

Most likely scenario