Late for Work 4/26: 'Pacman' Jones: DeAndre Hopkins Will Be Traded This Week

Adam 'Pacman' Jones: DeAndre Hopkins Will Be Traded This Week
Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones dropped another bombshell on "The Pat McAfee Show" regarding the future of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Last week, Jones said his sources told him “it’s a strong possibility” the five-time Pro Bowler will be traded to the Ravens. Yesterday, Jones claimed that Hopkins will be dealt this week, although he didn't name a specific destination.
"Like this week. Like Thursday," Jones told McAfee.
Thursday, of course, is the first round of the NFL Draft.
The Ravens and Cardinals were trade partners on Day 1 of the draft last year, when Baltimore sent wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third-round pick to Arizona in exchange for the 23rd-overall pick, which the Ravens used to select center Tyler Linderbaum (at No. 25).
Jones' sources aside, there have been conflicting reports about the Ravens' interest level in Hopkins. On the surface, the Ravens acquiring Hopkins doesn't seem feasible.
Baltimore has limited draft capital (five picks, no second-round selection) and just a little more than $3 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com. Hopkins, who turns 31 in June, has a $19.5 base salary for 2023. The Ravens, however, could always offer a package of picks from this year's and/or next year's draft.
Other teams linked to Hopkins include the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and New York Jets.
There was plenty of speculation last night on social media about Hopkins being the source of this pleased tweet from Lamar Jackson, but Twitter translation is always a guessing game.
Best, Worst, and Most Likely First-Round Scenarios for Ravens
The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec looked at how the first round could play out for the Ravens, who have the 22nd-overall pick.
Best-case scenario
"That the run on cornerbacks and wide receivers doesn't start well before they are on the clock. When pick No. 22 comes up, they'd ideally have their choice of one of the top cornerbacks or one of the top receivers, and their phone is also ringing with potential offers to move back and get more picks."
Worst-case scenario
"That they don't have any options. This isn't a particularly dynamic draft class. It's been well documented that most teams don't have anywhere close to 31 players with first-round grades. … The Ravens would never reveal that number before the draft, but few things interest [General Manager Eric] DeCosta less than being on the clock and having to overdraft a player because the team is lacking better options. It's easy to suggest Baltimore should trade back in that case, but there are no guarantees the phone is going to ring with an attractive trade offer. It often doesn't."
Most likely scenario
"One of the better receivers and/or cornerbacks will still be available, along with a player or two who will surprisingly fall. The latter will result in teams being interested in moving up into Baltimore's spot. Either way, the Ravens should exit the first round with a quality player who fills a need or more picks heading into Days 2 and 3. They should be content with either result."
Ravens Trade Out of First Round, Use First Two Picks on Cornerbacks in PFF's Mock Draft
There's been much speculation regarding the likelihood of the Ravens trading down in the first round. Pro Football Focus is on that bandwagon in its seven-round mock draft, which was conducted by 17 of its analysts.
PFF's proposal had the Ravens sending the No. 22 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the 38th-, 100th-, and 109th-overall selections. At No. 38, the Ravens selected Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents.
"The trade down from No. 22 gives the Ravens an extra two selections in the top 110 of this draft, and they still find a potential starter opposite Marlon Humphrey at cornerback," PFF's Gordon McGuinness wrote. "Brents is long, tested well this offseason and allowed a catch on just 46.2% of the 52 passes thrown into his coverage this past season."
McGuinness had the Ravens doubling down at cornerback by taking Utah's Clark Phillips III at No. 86.
"After adding an outside cornerback with their first pick, the Ravens go back to the cornerback well with their second pick," McGuinness wrote. "While Phillips might not have lit up the offseason with his size and speed, he produced an 86.3 PFF coverage grade last year and could be a fit both inside and out in the NFL."
The Ravens took Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer at No. 100.
"Despite adding Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens should not be done at wide receiver just yet," McGuinness wrote. "Palmer boasts elite speed and could help Baltimore improve downfield after the departure of Hollywood Brown during the draft last year."
Would Joey Porter Sr. Wear a Ravens Jersey?
Former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter wearing a Ravens jersey would be a surreal sight, but if Baltimore drafts his son, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., it will become a reality.
Porter Jr., one of the top cornerbacks in the draft, was asked by NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano if his father, who contributed ample fuel to the heated rivalry between the AFC North foes in the early to mid-2000s, would disown him if he became a Raven.
"No, he wouldn't," Porter Jr. said with a laugh. "He would be proud. He'll put on a Ravens jersey if that happens."
When Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked during the Ravens' pre-draft press conference earlier this month about the possibility of drafting Porter Jr., his first thought was what it would mean for the elder Porter.
"Seeing Joey Porter Sr. a Ravens fan? I think that would be great for all of us," Harbaugh said.