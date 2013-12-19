DeAngelo Tyson Razzed For Not Pitching Ball

game. "But I'm happy he came up with the turnover."

When Tyson's teammates came over to him on the bench to congratulate and heckle him about the interception, he joked that he's not on "the list" of defensive players allowed to pitch the ball on a turnover.

"They have this so-called list of guys who can pitch it, and I didn't think I was on that list, so that was my excuse," he said. "That's the Ed Reed list."

Before Monday's game, Tyson had yet to notch a turnover during his professional or college career at Georgia. He had to go all the way back to his high school days to think about the last time he had his hands on the ball.

"I actually scored a touchdown in JV football off of a blocked punt," Tyson said. "That kind of fell into my hands like the interception did, where it bounced up and fell into my arms. Then I just kept running."

The interception was arguably the biggest play in Tyson's career, and was another sign that he's solidifying himself as a quality reserve lineman in the rotation. Tyson has six tackles and two sacks on the year, and has provided good depth for the talented defensive front.