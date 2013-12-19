DeAngelo Tyson Razzed For Not Pitching Ball

Dec 19, 2013 at 08:15 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

19_TysonPick_news.jpg


DeAngelo Tyson isn't exactly known for his hands or ball skills.

But the second-year defensive lineman put his athleticism on display with a key play in Monday night's win over the Detroit Lions. He made an over-the-shoulder, juggling catch on a deflected pass by Haloti Ngata for the first interception of his career, setting the Ravens up for a critical field goal.

"Defensive linemen don't really have a chance to do that, so it was very exciting from the point of being my first interception," Tyson said. "Also, it was very exciting that we got the win."

While Tyson got plenty of praise from his teammates for the interception, he also took some razzing for not pitching the ball to cornerback Jimmy Smith on the return. Smith was in the open field with plenty of room to run when Tyson made the interception and fell to the ground.

"That was absolutely six points if he would have tossed it," Smith joked after the

game. "But I'm happy he came up with the turnover."

When Tyson's teammates came over to him on the bench to congratulate and heckle him about the interception, he joked that he's not on "the list" of defensive players allowed to pitch the ball on a turnover.

"They have this so-called list of guys who can pitch it, and I didn't think I was on that list, so that was my excuse," he said. "That's the Ed Reed list."

Before Monday's game, Tyson had yet to notch a turnover during his professional or college career at Georgia. He had to go all the way back to his high school days to think about the last time he had his hands on the ball.

"I actually scored a touchdown in JV football off of a blocked punt," Tyson said. "That kind of fell into my hands like the interception did, where it bounced up and fell into my arms. Then I just kept running."

The interception was arguably the biggest play in Tyson's career, and was another sign that he's solidifying himself as a quality reserve lineman in the rotation. Tyson has six tackles and two sacks on the year, and has provided good depth for the talented defensive front.

"I'm very pleased with this year," Tyson said. "We have a great group of guys who fight, and when you have a great group of guys that's together, nobody can stop that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Breaking Out All-Black for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Browns

For the first time this season, the Ravens are breaking out their all-black fan-favorite uniforms.
news

Malik Harrison Returning to Practice After Being Struck By Bullet

Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison has been designated for return to practice. Baltimore also waived guard/defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie.
news

Lamar Jackson Is Feeling Better Monday

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave an update on his quarterback Monday afternoon after Lamar Jackson had to sit out in Chicago.
news

Tyus Bowser Shows His Star Potential in Chicago

With two sacks against the Bears, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser jumped into the team lead.
news

What the Bears Said After Last-Minute Loss to Ravens

Andy Dalton talks about almost toppling his former rival Ravens again and the Bears discuss what happened on their late-game defensive collapse.
news

'No Way' Lamar Jackson Could Play vs. Bears, As Ravens Have Strange Injury Week

Lamar Jackson felt intense symptoms on Saturday and still Sunday morning before the Ravens' Week 11 game in Chicago.
news

Tyler Huntley Leads Comeback Win in Place of Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley didn't find out he was going to be the Ravens' starting quarterback until he was walking to the bus to head to the game.
news

Lamar Jackson Isn't Playing vs. Bears

The Ravens will be without their MVP quarterback after an illness this week. Baltimore also will be without CB Anthony Averett.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing a Highly Successful Combo in Chicago

Check out the uniform combination and all-time history for the Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bears

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 11 at 1 p.m.
news

Lamar Jackson Back on Injury Report With Illness, Questionable to Play Bears

Lamar Jackson was removed from the injury report after he felt much better Friday, but he's now questionable to play Sunday at Soldier Field.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Ravens Offense May Get Pieces Back for Bears Game

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown is questionable after being limited in Friday's practice. Nick Boyle, Latavius Murray and Patrick Mekari all have a chance to return to action.
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising