Defense Closes Out Game, This Time With Turnovers

After a disappointing loss in Week 2, Baltimore's defense bounced back, producing timely fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed Sunday's victory over New England.

Top draft pick Kyle Hamilton made a heads-up play, stripping the ball away from Nelson Agholor to force a fumble that was recovered by Marcus Peters. Marlon Humphrey had a fourth-quarter interception, then Peters sealed the 37-26 victory with another pick.

It was a major response by a Baltimore defense that was forced to do some soul-searching after giving up 28 points in the fourth quarter in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins and squandering a 21-point fourth-quarter lead. But with the game on the line against New England, the Ravens' defense took charge with takeaways.

Inside linebacker Josh Bynes, who also had an interception in the second half, said the defense tuned out all the criticism after last week and just focused on doing its job.

"For us, it was just making sure we fight to the end, to make sure we finish the right way," Bynes said. "We wanted to give the ball back to the offense as much as possible. It's about overcoming adversity. This league, and this business, is all about adversity and how you overcome it. You can't let last week get to you, otherwise it's going to take you down. I think the guys did a really good job just taking this week as it is."