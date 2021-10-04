Defense Has Its Best Showing Yet in Denver

Bridgewater was engulfed by the Ravens' pass rush and backup quarterback Drew Lock was equally harassed in the second half. The pressure came from everywhere, as Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale kept dialing up blitzes and the Ravens kept meeting at the quarterback. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser had two sacks, Justin Madubuike, Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh had one sack apiece, and Calais Campbell had three quarterback hits.

Denver scored first to take a 7-0 lead, but Baltimore's defense slammed the door after that. The Broncos' scoring drive featured a 33-yard run by Javonte Williams, on which he broke several tackles and took Marlon Humphrey on a ride before he was finally brought down.

But the tackling issues that plagued the Ravens during their first three games disappeared after Williams' long run. Nickel cornerback Tavon Young had a crushing hit on wide receiver Diontae Spencer that knocked him out of the game. The Ravens were flying to the football, gang-tackling ballcarriers, and Denver's running attack was eventually stymied. Then, when the Broncos fell behind and turned to the air, their quarterbacks paid the price.

"We always talk about sacks come in bunches, and this was one of those games," Bowser said. "Just attack. Stop second guessing. Just go out and play. Continue to keep our heads down and work.