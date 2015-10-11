Defense Shoulders Loss After Another Late Collapse

The Browns drove 51 yards on 12 plays in overtime to get in position for the win. Baltimore had them in third down just twice and failed to get off the field either time.

"We've just got to finish," defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan said. "That's No. 1 right now. We've got to figure out a way to get these games won."

After dominating most of the game, the Ravens defense allowed a 17-play, 11-minute late-game drive in Denver that helped the Broncos hold on for a win. The defense watched Derek Carr and the Raiders march down the field for a game-winning touchdown in a 37-33 loss. Two late-game touchdowns by Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green sunk the Ravens in their last game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The problem is, there's not an easy fix to finishing. There's not an easy fix to any problem in the NFL, but this one is difficult to put a finger on because it comes down to doing many things better.

"We've got to go back to the drawing board and get right," Smith said. "Our technique has got to get better. We can't be having penalties in clutch situations. We've got to get off the field on third down."

Much of the problem has been the pass defense, which seemed to come alive in Pittsburgh behind Smith, Webb and Davis. With two-thirds of that equation gone, Kyle Arrington and safety Terrence Brooks were called upon to step in.

It didn't go well.

McCown has posted three straight weeks of more than 350 passing yards, but he's also a journeyman quarterback who has been with seven different teams over his 13 seasons. He consistently stepped up through pressure and found wide-open receivers.

Barnidge, a 30-year-old tight end who had never caught more than 13 passes before this season, snagged eight passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. His 19-yard catch and run in overtime put the Browns in range.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley put Barnidge's 19-yard catch, and much of his success on the day, on himself. But Browns defenders time and time again found openings in the Ravens' zone defense.

"The greater picture was we didn't cover the way we needed to," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Whether it was deep, whether it was immediate or whether it was short, we didn't get the job done in coverage."

The Ravens have now given up 351 passing yards to Carr, 383 to the Cincinnati's Andy Dalton and 457 to McCown. The secondary's best performance came in Pittsburgh, but that was against backup Michael Vick.