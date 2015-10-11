 Skip to main content
Advertising

Defense Shoulders Loss After Another Late Collapse

Oct 11, 2015 at 12:20 PM
11_DefenseLoss_news.jpg

It was an all-too-familiar song for the Ravens defense Sunday afternoon in a 33-30 overtime loss to the visiting Cleveland Browns.

Once again, Baltimore's defense allowed late-game drives to the opponent. Once again, the secondary got torched.

Cleveland scored 24 points after halftime. Journeyman quarterback Josh McCown threw for 457 yards – the third-most against the Ravens in franchise history. He's one of just five quarterbacks to throw for more than 400 yards against Baltimore.

"I'm the first to say, I put this on the defense as a whole," cornerback Jimmy Smith said. "We didn't come through today. We were supposed to show up and we did not show up in the second half."

The defense started out well. It largely shut down the Browns for the first half, allowing just nine points on three field goals.

But as injuries mounted, Baltimore's unit fared worse and worse. Outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil (groin) and cornerbacks Lardarius Webb (thigh) and Will Davis (knee) all went down in the first half. Add that to the loss of Terrell Suggs for the season.

The Browns gritted out a 13-play, 75-yard drive at the end of the third quarter to cut the Ravens' lead to 21-16. Then they breezed down the field on two other fourth-quarter touchdown drives. One was 79 yards on just four plays in one minute, 42 seconds. The other was 80 yards on six plays in just 2:53.

Even when it looked like the Ravens had the Browns stopped, Lady Luck went against Baltimore. The Browns' first fourth-quarter touchdown came on an 18-yard catch by tight end Gary Barnidge that would have fallen incomplete and forced a field-goal attempt, had it not bounced off his leg, then been trapped against his butt with his feet.

2015 Week 5: Ravens vs. Browns

Check out the best photos from M&T Bank Stadium as the Ravens host the Browns in week 5 of the 2015 season!

No Title
1 / 47
No Title
2 / 47
No Title
3 / 47
No Title
4 / 47
No Title
5 / 47
No Title
6 / 47
No Title
7 / 47
No Title
8 / 47
No Title
9 / 47
No Title
10 / 47
No Title
11 / 47
No Title
12 / 47
No Title
13 / 47
No Title
14 / 47
No Title
15 / 47
No Title
16 / 47
No Title
17 / 47
No Title
18 / 47
No Title
19 / 47
No Title
20 / 47
No Title
21 / 47
No Title
22 / 47
No Title
23 / 47
No Title
24 / 47
No Title
25 / 47
No Title
26 / 47
No Title
27 / 47
No Title
28 / 47
No Title
29 / 47
No Title
30 / 47
No Title
31 / 47
No Title
32 / 47
No Title
33 / 47
No Title
34 / 47
No Title
35 / 47
No Title
36 / 47
No Title
37 / 47
No Title
38 / 47
No Title
39 / 47
No Title
40 / 47
No Title
41 / 47
No Title
42 / 47
No Title
43 / 47
No Title
44 / 47
No Title
45 / 47
No Title
46 / 47
No Title
47 / 47
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Browns drove 51 yards on 12 plays in overtime to get in position for the win. Baltimore had them in third down just twice and failed to get off the field either time.

"We've just got to finish," defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan said. "That's No. 1 right now. We've got to figure out a way to get these games won."

After dominating most of the game, the Ravens defense allowed a 17-play, 11-minute late-game drive in Denver that helped the Broncos hold on for a win. The defense watched Derek Carr and the Raiders march down the field for a game-winning touchdown in a 37-33 loss. Two late-game touchdowns by Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green sunk the Ravens in their last game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The problem is, there's not an easy fix to finishing. There's not an easy fix to any problem in the NFL, but this one is difficult to put a finger on because it comes down to doing many things better.

"We've got to go back to the drawing board and get right," Smith said. "Our technique has got to get better. We can't be having penalties in clutch situations. We've got to get off the field on third down."

Much of the problem has been the pass defense, which seemed to come alive in Pittsburgh behind Smith, Webb and Davis. With two-thirds of that equation gone, Kyle Arrington and safety Terrence Brooks were called upon to step in.

It didn't go well.

McCown has posted three straight weeks of more than 350 passing yards, but he's also a journeyman quarterback who has been with seven different teams over his 13 seasons. He consistently stepped up through pressure and found wide-open receivers.

Barnidge, a 30-year-old tight end who had never caught more than 13 passes before this season, snagged eight passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. His 19-yard catch and run in overtime put the Browns in range.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley put Barnidge's 19-yard catch, and much of his success on the day, on himself. But Browns defenders time and time again found openings in the Ravens' zone defense.

"The greater picture was we didn't cover the way we needed to," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Whether it was deep, whether it was immediate or whether it was short, we didn't get the job done in coverage."

The Ravens have now given up 351 passing yards to Carr, 383 to the Cincinnati's Andy Dalton and 457 to McCown. The secondary's best performance came in Pittsburgh, but that was against backup Michael Vick.

"Just like the last two losses, it's on the defense," Mosley said. "We played with the lead for a while, gave up big plays and at the end, we've just got to finish. We keep saying that, but we've got to do it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

List of Ravens 2024 Draft Picks

Here the list of all the picks the Ravens have in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Nate Wiggins' Ravens Jersey Number Revealed

New Ravens CB Nate Wiggins will wear No. 2 in Baltimore.
news

Ravens See Immediate Impact Offensive Linemen on Day 2; Here Are Some to Know

The Ravens will be looking to bolster their offensive line on Day 2.
news

Ravens Get the 'Best Cover Corner in the Draft' in Nate Wiggins

The Clemson cornerback blazed a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
news

5 Factors That Will Affect Ravens' Pick

How aggressive does the offensive tackle market get? How many quarterbacks go early?
news

Mink's Final Round 1 Mock Draft

Ryan Mink tries to predict how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft may play out.
news

Mailbag: Is a Trade Up or Trade Down More Likely?

Who could fall to the Ravens? Could Baltimore take a first-round receiver? Is Baltimore focused on improving the offense or defense?
news

Ravens Reach Contract Extension With Rashod Bateman

The Ravens have extended WR Rashod Bateman's contract through the 2026 season.
news

Ravens Seven-Round Mock Draft

Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing share their final Ravens mock drafts predicting every pick.
news

50 Words or Less: Final Thoughts As We Enter Draft Week

There's lots of chatter about trading back, but what about a trade up? Two cornerbacks make a lot of sense for Baltimore.
news

Six Ravens Draft Scenarios Addressing Positions of Need

Here's how the draft could shake out in the first three rounds at offensive tackle, wide receiver, cornerback, and edge.
news

Make the Case: OT Jordan Morgan

The Arizona offensive tackle is seen as an NFL guard by some pundits, and has plenty of experience.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising