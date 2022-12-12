Ravens Defense Takes Charge With Three Takeaways

The Ravens have changed the DNA of their defense this season, forcing turnovers that have turned several games in their favor.

Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen and Marcus Williams all had interceptions in the red zone in Week 14 – huge plays that helped lift Baltimore to a 16-14 victory in Pittsburgh. Baltimore entered the game with 20 takeaways, tied with Jacksonville for most in the AFC, and it's been a point of emphasis since training camp. Last year, the Ravens had just 15 takeaways and knew they needed to improve in that area.

They have done so, and it has made a dramatic difference.

"We've got a lot of playmakers. It's fun," defensive end Calais Campbell said."That's the way we've been all year. I don't know where we are in the turnover battle but we've got to be pretty high up there."

Baltimore's first takeaway was by Smith, who made an instant impact in his first Ravens-Steelers game. The All-Pro inside linebacker has been an every-down player throughout his career because he's a playmaker against both the run and the pass. He dropped into coverage and read quarterback Mitch Tribusky's intent to connect with tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Smith and Tribusky used to be teammates with the Bears and practiced against each other on a daily basis. Smith knows the quarterback's Tribusky's tendencies, and in this case read him like a book.