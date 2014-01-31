Dennis Pitta Could Be Big Part Of Gary Kubiak's Offense





The player who could end up benefitting the most from Gary Kubiak's arrival in Baltimore is currently not even under contract for 2014.

That would be tight end Dennis Pitta.

The fifth-year tight end is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but he could be in store for a big yearif he re-signs with the Ravens. Kubiak has a history of developing and targeting tight ends, and Pitta stands to gain from his role in the new system.

"I remember studying Dennis, and I'm very impressed with him as a player," Kubiak said during Monday's press conference. "I know he went through a tough year this year with getting injured, but that position has always been a big part of our offense. I'm sure it won't be any different."

Kubiak's offense is traditionally built around establishing the run and then capitalizing with play-action passes on the bootleg. Tight ends are critical for that kind of system – as blockers and pass catchers – and Pitta would continue to be a prime target for quarterback Joe Flacco.

"If Pitta is smart, he should re-sign with the Ravens because Kubiak loves to throw to tight ends," said Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain, who covered the Texans for Kubiak's eight years as the head coach.

"The tight ends are going to catch a lot of passes and get the ball in the red zone a lot. In 2012, Kubiak ran more two-tight end formations than any team in the league."