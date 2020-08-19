Dennis Pitta, Femi Ayanbadejo on Ravens' 2020 Broadcast Team

Aug 19, 2020 at 04:16 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081920-Pitta-Ayanbadejo
Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: Dennis Pitta; Right: Femi Ayanbadejo

The Ravens and 98 Rock, WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 have announced their on-air radio broadcast team for the 2020 season.

Former Ravens players Dennis Pitta and Obafemi "Femi" Ayanbadejo will join Ravens play-by-play announcer Gerry Sandusky, who returns for his 14th year as the voice of the Ravens. Pitta and Ayanbadejo will provide Ravens broadcast color and analysis during the upcoming season.  

Pitta returns to the booth after previously serving as an analyst during the 2018 season.

Pitta holds the Ravens' single-season record for most receptions by a tight end and helped Baltimore win Super Bowl XLVII.

Across three seasons in Baltimore, Ayanbadejo contributed on both special teams and offense, helping to establish the league's fifth-best rushing attack during the Ravens' Super Bowl-winning 2000 campaign.

Cary L. Pahigian, President and General Manager of WBAL NewsRadio and 98 ROCK said: "We are pleased to offer Baltimore Ravens fans an exceptional broadcast team. As a former Raven, Dennis has always provided astute analysis to our broadcast. Femi's extensive NFL experience will add keen insight, and there is no better play-by-play announcer than Gerry Sandusky."

Ravens Senior Vice President/Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz added: "As former Ravens who each helped bring Super Bowl titles to Baltimore, Femi and Dennis provide extensive knowledge of the game and unique player perspectives. Additionally, they are well known throughout the Baltimore community, so this is exciting news for our fan base, WBAL, 98 ROCK and the Ravens."

