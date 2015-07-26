Dennis Pitta, Terrence Brooks Placed On PUP List





The Ravens officially placed tight end Dennis Pitta and safety Terrence Brooks on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list before veterans reported for training camp.

The moves were posted on the league's official transaction wire.

That means Pitta and Brooks will not begin camp on the field. If they don't come off the list by the start of the regular season, they will be required to sit out the first six games.

Pitta is attempting a comeback after his second major hip surgery in as many years. The sixth-year veteran participated in individual and positional drills during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp, but was not cleared for 11-on-11 work.

Pitta dislocated and fractured his hip despite not being hit last year in Week 3 against the Browns. He was lost for the season. Pitta only played in four games in 2013 after first injuring the hip during training camp that year.

"Hopefully, I will be on the field this year," Pitta told BYU Sports Nation last week. "It's still a little bit up in the air. I feel pretty good physically. But I'm kind of at the whim of the doctors whether or not they give me the go-ahead* *to play. Hopefully it works out and I can be back out there."

Brooks, the 2014 third-round pick out of Florida State, tore his ACL and MCL in Week 15 against the Jaguars last season.* *He made a quick enough recovery to participate in some drills, including offense vs. defense passing drills, in OTAs and minicamp.