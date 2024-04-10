Reports: Ravens Signing Receiver/Returner Deonte Harty

The Ravens are bringing a speedy local product home, as they are reportedly set to sign wide receiver/returner Deonte Harty to a one-year deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The Ravens were looking for a returner after the departure of receiver/returner Devin Duvernay, a two-time Pro Bowl returner, in free agency to Jacksonville. Harty, 26, is a speedster who could be especially dangerous considering the new kickoff rules that should lead to more returns.
Harty, 26, was an All-Pro returner in 2019 with the New Orleans Saints, when he led the league with 338 punt return yards and scored a return touchdown. He's averaged 10.4 yards per punt return and 25.2 yards per kick return over his five-year career.
Harty spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, catching 15 passes for 150 yards. He averaged a career-high 12.4 yards per punt return and scored his second career punt return touchdown.
It's a homecoming for Harty, who played at Archbishop Curley high school. He was undrafted out of Assumption University in 2019.