Derek Wolfe Intends to Return Next Season

Mar 16, 2022 at 04:07 PM
Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe tweeted "I fully intend on coming back this season" on Wednesday as he continues his rehab from offseason hip surgery.

Wolfe posted his tweet after an article appeared in the Baltimore Sun saying the 32-year-old Wolfe was considering retirement after missing all of last season. During a guest appearance on the "Blood Origins" podcast, which centered on Wolfe's love for hunting, he talked about the extent of his surgery and said on the podcast, '"We'll see what happens if I retire or not or if I keep playing."

However, Wolfe's tweet on Wednesday make it clear that he intends to keep playing.

Wolfe posted a Tweet after his surgery in January, saying that the procedure was a success.

Wolfe was one of the NFL's best run defenders during his first year with Baltimore in 2020. But the Ravens could undergo major offseason changes on their defensive front. They have three veteran defensive linemen who are free agents – Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis. Regardless of how many of them re-sign, Baltimore will consider adding to the group during the draft and free agency.

"I would say that the defensive line is definitely something that as we looked out two years ago and last year, we felt like 2022 would probably be the year that we would have to find some more young guys," General Manager Eric DeCosta said in February. "We did bring in Justin [Madubuike] a couple years ago. We brought in Broderick Washington, who made a nice jump this year, but we did feel that this would be the year that we would probably be looking at defensive linemen as well."

