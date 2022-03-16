Derek Wolfe Intends to Return Next Season

Wolfe was one of the NFL's best run defenders during his first year with Baltimore in 2020. But the Ravens could undergo major offseason changes on their defensive front. They have three veteran defensive linemen who are free agents – Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis. Regardless of how many of them re-sign, Baltimore will consider adding to the group during the draft and free agency.

"I would say that the defensive line is definitely something that as we looked out two years ago and last year, we felt like 2022 would probably be the year that we would have to find some more young guys," General Manager Eric DeCosta said in February. "We did bring in Justin [Madubuike] a couple years ago. We brought in Broderick Washington, who made a nice jump this year, but we did feel that this would be the year that we would probably be looking at defensive linemen as well."