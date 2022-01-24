Derek Wolfe Posts That He Got Hip Surgery

Jan 24, 2022 at 10:17 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

012422-Wolfe
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Derek Wolfe

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe, who missed the entire 2021 season, gave an update on his health status Monday.

Wolfe wrote he is "on the mend" after successful hip surgery and posted a picture of his elevated leg on Twitter.

Wolfe was injured during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers in August and began the 2021 season on injured reserve. He briefly returned to practice following the Ravens' bye week, but never rejoined the 53-man roster and was eventually shut down for the season.

Wolfe, who will turn 32 years old in February, led Baltimore's defensive linemen in tackles (51) in 2020 and was an anchor on the defensive line after being acquired in free agency from the Denver Broncos.

With Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell both pending free agents and Campbell contemplating retirement, there could be major changes on the defensive line next season.

The return of a healthy Wolfe, who signed a three-year contract extension in 2020, would be a welcome boost to the defensive line rotation. Now it's a question of how soon Wolfe could return from the hip surgery.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 1/24: Looking at Potential Candidates for Defensive Coordinator

The Ravens' overtime proposal is revisited after the ending to the Chiefs-Bills game. What do analytics say about Justin Tucker's value? Wisconsin reportedly targeting Bobby Engram for offensive coordinator.
news

What Mink Thinks: The Ravens Defense Is Facing a Potential Overhaul

Parting ways with Wink Martindale is just part of what could be a defensive overhaul this offseason.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Wink Martindale gave the Ravens defense an identity. But changes at coordinator are part of life in the NFL.
news

Ravens Part Ways With Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale

The Ravens announced Friday that Wink Martindale's would no longer be the team's defensive coordinator. 
news

Press Release: Statement from Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

news

Ravens Bring Back Ben Mason on Reserve/Future Deal

The Ravens originally picked the Michigan fullback/tight end in the fifth round in 2021.
news

Late for Work 1/21: Pundit Predicts Ravens, Lamar Jackson Won't Get Deal Done This Offseason

Can the Ravens afford Bradley Bozeman? The Ravens' 2021 draft haul gets a C-plus. Baltimore is named as a potential landing spot for cornerback Joe Haden.
news

What Mink Thinks: Joe Burrow Is the New Ben Roethlisberger (And Maybe Better)

The Bengals' young quarterback has the confidence and gunslinger mentality that will make him a headache in the AFC North for a long time.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens' 2021 Season 

Some key numbers told the story of the Ravens' 2021 season that ended 8-9 and just short of the playoffs.
news

D'Anton Lynn, Drew Wilkins Named to East-West Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff

Defensive Backs Coach D'Anton Lynn will be Head Coach of the East squad at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, while Outside Linebackers Coach Drew Wilkins will be the team's defensive coordinator.
news

Jarret Johnson Is a Finalist for Salute to Service Award

The former Ravens linebacker started a Black Rifle Coffee franchise in Florida that employs more than 40 veterans, active-duty servicemen and women, veterans' spouses and children of military members.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising