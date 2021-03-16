Derek Wolfe Returns to Baltimore on Three-Year Deal

Originally a second-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2012, Wolfe played his first eight seasons with the Broncos prior to signing with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

But Head Coach John Harbaugh, who remembered interviewing Wolfe before he was drafted, felt like he was always meant to be in Baltimore. After the Ravens' playoff win in Tennessee, Harbaugh called Wolfe "one of the best leaders I've ever seen."

"When he came for his visit we really hit it off, and I think we both thought it was going to happen," Harbaugh recalled. "In the back of my mind, after you watch him all those years, I was always kind of hoping we'd get him here. You see what a great fit he is."

After the season, Wolfe said he would "love" to stay in Baltimore.