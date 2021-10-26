Derek Wolfe Returns to Ravens Practice

Oct 26, 2021 at 01:12 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102621-Derek-Wolfe
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Derek Wolfe

Derek Wolfe is taking another step toward rejoining the lineup.

The Ravens designated Wolfe for return from injured reserve, allowing him to take the field for Tuesday's bye week practice. Baltimore will have a 21-day window to activate Wolfe from injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

Wolfe (back/hip) has been sidelined since the Ravens' joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in August and has not played during the regular season. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 2, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he believed Wolfe's return to practice was imminent.

Wolfe's presence would be a boost to the run defense. He was an anchor on the defensive line last season, especially during periods when Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams were out of the lineup. In his first season with Baltimore in 2020, Wolfe played in 14 games and had 51 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens' run defense has been "inconsistent" this season, dominant at times and surrendering long runs at others, including the two long touchdown runs to the Bengals late in Sunday's loss.

The absence of Wolfe has been one of many key injuries the Ravens have been forced to overcome on their way to a 5-2 record at the bye.

In his 10th NFL season, the 31-year-old Wolfe signed a three-year contract in March. He had a terrific playoff game against the Tennessee Titans last season with six tackles and a sack, and hopes to help Baltimore reach the playoffs again for a longer postseason run.

