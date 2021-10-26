Derek Wolfe Returns to Ravens Practice

Derek Wolfe is taking another step toward rejoining the lineup.

The Ravens designated Wolfe for return from injured reserve, allowing him to take the field for Tuesday's bye week practice. Baltimore will have a 21-day window to activate Wolfe from injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

Wolfe (back/hip) has been sidelined since the Ravens' joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in August and has not played during the regular season. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 2, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he believed Wolfe's return to practice was imminent.

Wolfe's presence would be a boost to the run defense. He was an anchor on the defensive line last season, especially during periods when Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams were out of the lineup. In his first season with Baltimore in 2020, Wolfe played in 14 games and had 51 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens' run defense has been "inconsistent" this season, dominant at times and surrendering long runs at others, including the two long touchdown runs to the Bengals late in Sunday's loss.