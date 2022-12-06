Ravens Sign DeSean Jackson to 53-Man Roster

DeSean Jackson has been signed to the Ravens' 53-man roster, ending his time on the practice squad after being originally signed there on Oct. 19.
Jackson has reached the maximum of three practice squad elevations, so he needed to be moved to the active roster to be able to play in games moving forward.
Jackson has caught five passes for 100 yards in his three games so far. He had a 62-yarder against the Jaguars that gave the Ravens a chance to win the game late. He reached 21.48 mph on the play, the third-fastest speed in the NFL by any ball carrier this season.
With clearly more juice in the tank, Jackson will play a key role in the Ravens offense down the stretch as a big-play threat. The Ravens tried a couple times to get him the ball deep in Sunday's win over the Broncos, but he and Tyler Huntley didn't connect.
While Demarcus Robinson leads the Ravens' receivers in targets since Rashod Bateman was lost for the year due to foot surgery, Jackson is taking on a bigger role. He had a season-high 25 snaps (35%) against the Broncos, up from 14% the week before.