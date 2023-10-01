Deshaun Watson Inactive for Browns, Marcus Williams Inactive for Ravens

The Ravens will face a backup quarterback for the second consecutive week.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (throwing shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will make his first career start. Watson had been listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week, but Head Coach Kevin Stefanski was hopeful Watson would play Friday after he took reps with the ones and did some light throwing.

Instead, Thompson-Robinson will face the Ravens in this key early-season AFC North matchup between two 2-1 teams. A fifth-round pick from UCLA, Thompson-Robinson had an outstanding preseason, completing 37 of 58 passes for 440 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 69 yards on 14 carries.

The Ravens will have to be wary of Robinson's running ability and will be facing a backup quarterback for the seconds straight week. Gardner Minshew led the Colts to a 22-19 overtime victory over Baltimore in Week 3, filling in for Anthony Richardson who sat out with a concussion.

The Ravens don't have much familiarity with Thompson-Robinson, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said during the week that the team had prepared for both quarterbacks.

"Yes, we would do that anyway, for sure," Harbaugh said. "The kid from UCLA obviously had a great training camp and a great preseason. He looked super good out there making plays. We'll be prepared."

For the Ravens, starting safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) is inactive and will miss his third consecutive game after being listed as questionable. Williams was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, but will not make his return for at least another week after suffering his injury in the season opener against the Texans. Geno Stone is expected to start at safety next to Kyle Hamilton.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) is inactive and will be out of the lineup and will miss his third consecutive game after being listed as doubtful. Patrick Mekari is expected to start at left tackle to face top Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, who has 4.5 sacks in the first three games and 16 sacks each of the past two seasons.

Running back Justice Hill (foot) is active after missing Week 3 against the Colts and will join the running back rotation with Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon III, who was elevated from the practice squad Friday.

Veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who was signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday, was active and will make his Ravens debut joining Jadeveon Clowney, Tavius Robinson and Jeremiah Moon in the outside linebacker rotation. Josh Johnson has been designated as the No. 3 quarterback with Tyler Huntley active as Lamar Jackson's backup.

The Ravens still have a lengthy injury list and ruled out five players on Friday - wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and outside linebacker David Ojabo (knee/ankle), who was placed on the injured list Saturday.

Beckham was on the practice field working out before Sunday's game and was moving well, but he will be out for the second straight week.