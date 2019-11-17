Deshaun Watson Says Lamar Jackson Should Be the MVP

The last time Jackson and Watson were on the same field was in an epic college showdown in 2016, in which Watson and Clemson came out the victor in the final minutes. Now in the NFL and two leaders of the league's revolution at quarterback, Jackson didn't even make it close.

Jackson has now beaten Seattle's Russell Wilson and Watson – the other leading MVP quarterback candidates – in head-to-head matchups. There are still six games left to go, and the San Francisco 49ers' top-notch defense awaits, but Jackson seems unstoppable right now.

Of course, don't expect Jackson to feed into the hype though.

"Like I said before, I'm all about winning," Jackson said. "It is what it is. I'm glad he feels that way, but I'm trying to get something even more."

It didn't begin the way anybody expected with a scoreless first quarter. Jackson started the frigid mid-November game 1-of-6 and looked a bit indecisive at the start.

But a slow start didn't derail Jackson for the entire day. He snapped out of it with 13 straight completions spread over the second and third quarters. It was the fourth-longest streak in Ravens history and second-longest of his career and included three touchdowns.