DeShon Elliott Feels Poised for a Breakout 2021

Elliott is having a strong training camp, backing up his plans to become more aggressive. As a first-year starter in 2020, Elliott didn't feel he had as much license to trust his instincts.

"When I came into the role, it was more of a mindset of … Excuse my language; it was like, 'Don't [mess] up,'" Elliott said. "And that was my job."

It often takes players more than a year to fully recover from a serious injury, and Elliott learned that firsthand. He was on the field, but did not totally feel like himself.

"Honestly last year there were a lot of things I couldn't do on the football field," Elliott said. "I was just kind of playing anyway."

Teammates and coaches have noticed Elliott reacting a split-second faster in training camp, giving him more opportunities to make plays. A sixth-round pick in 2018, Elliott entered the NFL with a chip on his shoulder, eager to prove he should have been drafted higher. But he fractured his forearm during training camp in 2018, which cost him his rookie season, followed by the knee injury that sidelined him after six games in 2019.

This is Elliott's fourth NFL season, but he's only had one full season of experience. Having this entire year to train without recovering from injury leaves him feeling more prepared than at any time during his career.

"Now it's my job," Elliott said. "I'm not competing for a spot on this team. I'm competing for the best safety in the league.

"Having a year under my belt, I feel like I can really grasp the speed of the game. Even OTAs I was moving faster, I can break on things quicker. I see it. The game slows down for me now."

Head Coach John Harbaugh views Elliott as a player who has the potential to make a major jump in 2021.