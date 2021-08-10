DeShon Elliott Feels Poised for a Breakout 2021

Aug 10, 2021 at 05:37 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081021-Elliott
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S DeShon Elliott

DeShon Elliott is in a great mood these days and that's understandable.

Entering his second season as a starting safety, Elliott is healthier and more experienced than last year at training camp, when he was coming off a major knee injury and suddenly thrust into a starting role when Earl Thomas was released.

Elliott never lacks for confidence, but there's a little extra swag this year, knowing he's a proven starter on a strong defense loaded with talented players. There was plenty on Elliott's plate in 2020 and he didn't want to drop it. Now he's ready to break out, to play like he did in college at Texas where he was an aggressive ball-hawking All-American who had nine career interceptions.

"Last year I was the young guy on the defense, so I was just trying to do my job and be consistent," Elliott said. "Now it's my job to step up and help try to lead this defense, lead this team. Hopefully I can do that. I'm working my butt off to get that done. I plan on us being great this year."

Elliott is having a strong training camp, backing up his plans to become more aggressive. As a first-year starter in 2020, Elliott didn't feel he had as much license to trust his instincts.

"When I came into the role, it was more of a mindset of … Excuse my language; it was like, 'Don't [mess] up,'" Elliott said. "And that was my job."

It often takes players more than a year to fully recover from a serious injury, and Elliott learned that firsthand. He was on the field, but did not totally feel like himself.

"Honestly last year there were a lot of things I couldn't do on the football field," Elliott said. "I was just kind of playing anyway."

Teammates and coaches have noticed Elliott reacting a split-second faster in training camp, giving him more opportunities to make plays. A sixth-round pick in 2018, Elliott entered the NFL with a chip on his shoulder, eager to prove he should have been drafted higher. But he fractured his forearm during training camp in 2018, which cost him his rookie season, followed by the knee injury that sidelined him after six games in 2019.

This is Elliott's fourth NFL season, but he's only had one full season of experience. Having this entire year to train without recovering from injury leaves him feeling more prepared than at any time during his career.

"Now it's my job," Elliott said. "I'm not competing for a spot on this team. I'm competing for the best safety in the league.

"Having a year under my belt, I feel like I can really grasp the speed of the game. Even OTAs I was moving faster, I can break on things quicker. I see it. The game slows down for me now."

Head Coach John Harbaugh views Elliott as a player who has the potential to make a major jump in 2021.

"He always wanted to play fast," Harbaugh said. "He always wants to just cut it loose and go, which you want that. Now, I think he knows where he is going better. He really understands the defense. He understands how we organize the coverages. He understands what responsibilities he has, or what opportunities he has, to make certain calls to put us in the best situation. He's doing a great job of that. He was good last year, and he got better as the year went on. But this year, he's taken it to another level that way."

This is a contract year for Elliott, but he isn't focusing on what a strong season could do for him financially.

"The money's going to come," Elliott said. "I'm not worried about that money, I'm worried about the Super Bowl and playing with my guys. I don't play this game for the money."

However, Elliott plays to win and he is clearly playing with confidence. He is excited to see where that leads him.

"Last year I didn't play up to my standard," Elliott said. "I'm not going to put a reason on that. I just have to go out there and do my thing. I feel like at this moment I'm getting back to myself and I feel it. It's been showing on the football field and I'm just going to keep doing me."

Related Content

news

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards Are Both First-Teamers for Ravens

J.K. Dobbins isn't the only Ravens running back with big goals this season. Gus Edwards said he wants to roll for 1,000 rushing yards.
news

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman Limps Off Field With Injury

Brandon Stephens continues his quick transition from corner to safety. Secondary is benefitting from facing more speed from wide receivers in practice. Bout with COVID-19 didn't keep Gus Edwards from returning in great shape. 
news

Practice Report: Marlon Humphrey Goes Into Shutdown Mode

Marlon Humphrey broke up four straight passes thrown his way and it was a strong day for the cornerbacks overall. Mark Andrews continues his hot streak with a spectacular catch.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens' Ground Game Will Still Dominate

The Ravens are passing the ball a ton on the fields of the Under Armour Performance Center, but don't be fooled. Their offense is still anchored by the rushing attack.
news

Late for Work 8/10: Is Lamar Jackson the Giannis Antetokounmpo of the NFL?

Bucky Brooks says Jackson 'is on the fast track to Canton.' Rashod Bateman is a dark horse NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. The Ravens are named as a potential landing spot for Michael Thomas if he's traded. Justin Tucker has gone from undrafted free agent to 'the Mariano Rivera of NFL closers.'
news

Takeaways From First Ravens Depth Chart of 2021

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are both No. 1s and Malik Harrison is penciled in as the starting weakside linebacker.
news

Practice Report: Tight End Josh Oliver Is Elevating for a Job

Lamar Jackson is getting up to speed and re-establishing his connection with Mark Andrews. Tylan Wallace has a busy day. Tyus Bowser gets in on the sack action.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Reacts to Josh Allen's Contract Extension

John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Kevin Zeitler and Bradley Bozeman. Lamar Jackson wants his hurdle to be his statue. Jackson knows there's catching up to do with the rest of the offense.
news

Lamar Jackson Discusses His Experience on COVID-19 List, Vaccine

Lamar Jackson addressed the media for the first time since returning to practice and answered questions about his latest experience on the COVID-19 list.
news

Ronnie Stanley Is Back at Practice After Major Ankle Injury

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley made his first appearance on the practice field since his season-ending ankle injury Nov. 1.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Frustrated By Struggles at Camp

James Washington battles for playing time with Steelers amid reports that he has requested a trade. Baker Mayfield says Josh Allen's contract is good for all quarterbacks. 
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising