DeShon Elliott Is Establishing Himself, Just Like Minkah Fitzpatrick Did 

Elliott and Clark have shared a bond since joining the Ravens. Just call them the sixth-round safeties. Even better, call them the starting safeties who have earned their status.

"People didn't expect much from us," Elliott said. "We both knew we were dogs who were going to work hard. We were going to fight through whatever was thrown at us."

Clark and Elliott could be a starting combination for years to come, and their skillsets complement each other. Clark is quiet and steady, a cerebral player who relays the defensive signals to the defense. Elliott is aggressive and less experienced, but he's learning from his veteran teammates.

Being in a secondary that includes Clark and talented cornerbacks like Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith has eased the pressure on Elliott. They all believed Elliott was ready to start, and the talent surrounding him has made his transition easier.

"Walking into work every day, I know I've got three of the best corners in the NFL," Elliott said. "I can just do my job and not worry about anything else."

Elliott is a trash talker and outgoing, giving the persona that he is always confident. But he admits becoming a starter on a team with Super Bowl aspirations was an adjustment.