DeShon Elliott Leaves Chiefs Game With Concussion

The Ravens lost another member of their defense Sunday night when starting safety DeShon Elliott left the game with a concussion.
Elliott was injured late in the second quarter while making a tackle on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell.
After the play, Elliott took some extra time rising to his feet and was assisted off the field as he slowly walked to the sideline and into the medical tent for observation. Elliott left the tent a short time later and headed to the locker room. It was announced just before the start of the second half that Elliott would not return.
Elliott had been having a strong start to the season, closing quickly from the secondary and making several physical hits while defending the run. Rookie third-round pick Brandon Stephens took Elliott's spot in the starting lineup next to veteran safety Chuck Clark to begin the second half.