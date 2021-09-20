DeShon Elliott Leaves Chiefs Game With Concussion

Sep 19, 2021 at 10:34 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Chiefs In Game-30
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S DeShon Elliot

The Ravens lost another member of their defense Sunday night when starting safety DeShon Elliott left the game with a concussion.

Elliott was injured late in the second quarter while making a tackle on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell.

After the play, Elliott took some extra time rising to his feet and was assisted off the field as he slowly walked to the sideline and into the medical tent for observation. Elliott left the tent a short time later and headed to the locker room. It was announced just before the start of the second half that Elliott would not return.

Elliott had been having a strong start to the season, closing quickly from the secondary and making several physical hits while defending the run. Rookie third-round pick Brandon Stephens took Elliott's spot in the starting lineup next to veteran safety Chuck Clark to begin the second half.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Happy to Get Chiefs Monkey Off His Back

After three straight losses to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Lamar Jackson willed his team to a victory on 'Sunday Night Football.'
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Chiefs

Maybe the Ravens have won more important games in terms of standings and playoffs since Lamar Jackson became their quarterback, but I'm not sure they've won one that felt better.
news

Huge Plays By Odafe Oweh Help Deliver Victory

Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh caused two turnovers by the Kansas City Chiefs that helped the Ravens secure their 36-35 victory.
news

Ravens Play Omar's Whistle From 'The Wire' Before Introductions

The Ravens paid tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little in the Baltimore-based show 'The Wire.'
news

Ronnie Stanley, Jimmy Smith Inactive vs. Chiefs

Wide receivers Marquise Brown and Devin Duvernay are both active, while Andre Smith is activated from the practice squad. 
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chiefs

In their home opener, the Ravens (0-1) face the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) in a Sunday night showdown.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

The 'Sunday Night Football' game will be broadcast to a national audience from M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens could sure benefit from a tough environment Sunday night. It's too easy to second-guess trading Orlando Brown Jr.
news

News & Notes: Ty'Son Williams Learning From Stable of Veteran Running Backs

NBA star Ja Morant gave shoutout to Ty'Son Williams, who attended the same high school. Patrick Mekari's versatility is a blessing for the offensive line. John Harbaugh prepares for another matchup against his friend Andy Reid.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Chiefs

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is questionable after not practicing all week. Wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown returned to the field Friday.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Here are stats and trends to know as the Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football."
Learn More
Find Tickets
Learn More
Shop Now
Advertising