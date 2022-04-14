DeShon Elliott Tweets That He's Signing With Detroit Lions

Apr 13, 2022 at 08:58 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

041322-Eliott
Ron Schwane/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens free safety DeShon Elliott keeps watch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland.

DeShon Elliott says he's found a new home after four seasons with the Ravens.

The safety, who spent the last two seasons as a starter next to Chuck Clark, confirmed on Twitter that he has reached an agreement with the Detroit Lions.

It's a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 24-year-old Elliott has suffered three major injuries during his young career, including a torn biceps/pectoral in 2021 that ended his season after six games. The sixth-round draft pick lost his entire rookie season in 2018 to a fractured forearm, and in 2019 he played just six games before a season-ending knee injury.

Elliott became a starter in 2020 after Earl Thomas III was released and became a big hitter in the secondary who played with an infectious swagger. He played all 16 games in 2020 and finished with 80 tackles, five quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. Last season, Elliott got his first career interception against the Los Angeles Chargers and also had a sack during a convincing 34-6 win. He ended his abbreviated 2021 season with 23 tackles, three quarterback hits, one sack and one interception.

The Ravens signed star safety Marcus Williams early in free agency to take over Elliott's starting spot, and Elliott has an opportunity for a fresh start in Detroit.

