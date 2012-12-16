 Skip to main content
Advertising

Despite Loss, Ravens Clinch Playoff Berth

Dec 16, 2012 at 12:21 PM
16_Playoffs_news.jpg


Take a deep breath.

The Ravens are now officially in the playoffs.

The Ravens have lost three straight games. They missed a third chance to seal a playoff berth on their own after Sunday's lopsided 34-17 loss to Denver.

But they're in now after Dallas beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-24, Sunday night. Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr intercepted Ben Roethlisberger in overtime to spark the win.

With that, Baltimore (9-5) is ensured to get at least a wild-card spot. They lead the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) by one game in the AFC North division and the Steelers (7-7) by two games.

It's the fifth straight year the Ravens have reached the postseason, the longest stretch in the NFL.

"I feel a lil bit better now…," defensive tackle Bryan Hall tweeted immediately after the Steelers' loss.

The Ravens have been ravaged by injuries on both sides of the ball. They're in their longest losing skid since 2009. They're frustrated after getting off to a 9-2 start.

But there was a feeling in the locker room that the Ravens just needed to get into the playoffs any way possible. Once there, they at least have a chance to win the Super Bowl.

"We need one game, and then the playoffs are right there," running back Ray Rice said. "We'll get that one game, and then we're in The Dance. We'll get some guys back healthy, and we'll be ready to go."

The Ravens have more goals ahead of them this regular season.

A first-round bye is unlikely because they're three games behind the Texans and two behind the Broncos, who now own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

But Baltimore wants to the win the division, which would ensure at least one home playoff game. The Ravens would accomplish that with one more win. They close the regular season against the second-place Bengals.

"I still feel like we're going to win this division, like I said," wide receiver Anquan Boldin said. "We're still going to make noise in the playoffs, but we've just got to cut out the dumb stuff."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rumor Mill: J.K. Dobbins to Sign With Chargers

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Make the Case: OT Amarius Mims

Here's what media scouts are saying about the hulking Georgia offensive tackle.
news

Ravens Sign Receiver/Returner Deonte Harty

Deonte Harty, who hails from Baltimore, is a former All-Pro returner.
news

Mailbag: Which Prospect Could Fall Into Ravens' Lap?

Could the Ravens take a top wide receiver? Does defense outweigh the offensive ranks?
news

10 Things We (Maybe) Learned From the Pre-Draft Press Conference

Here's what General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh had to say about this year's draft.
news

Mink's Mock Draft 1.0

Ryan Mink takes a stab at predicting the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Kyle Van Noy Returning on Two-Year Deal

The Ravens are bringing back Kyle Van Noy after he logged a career-high nine sacks in 2023.
news

Mailbag: Evaluating the Ravens' Pass Rusher Options

Do the Ravens want to get more draft picks? Is Baltimore building to beat Kansas City? Are the Ravens getting new uniforms?
news

Ravens Reunite With Chris Board on One-Year Deal

Chris Board got his start with the Ravens as an undrafted linebacker and will now reportedly return.
news

Ravens Sign Josh Jones to One-Year Contract

Adding depth to their offensive line, the Ravens have signed veteran tackle Josh Jones.
news

Ravens Host Ed Reed's Cousin, Trey Taylor, on 30 Visit

The Air Force safety won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the top defensive back in college football.
news

Banning Hip-Drop Tackle Among NFL's 10 Rule Change Proposals

The NFL competition committee proposes that a hip-drop tackle is a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising